Two planes at Heathrow Airport collide on the ground

The wingtip of an empty Virgin Atlantic jet collided with a stationary British Airways airliner while being towed from a stand at London's Heathrow Airport on Saturday, the airlines said.

Heathrow, Britain's busiest airport, said no passenger injuries had been reported and it did not anticipate any ongoing impact to the airport's operations.

"Our aircraft is being assessed by our engineering teams and we have provided an alternative aircraft to limit the impact on our customers," British Airways said in a statement.

Virgin Atlantic said its empty Boeing 787-9 had just completed a flight and was being towed to another part of the airfield when the incident happened at Terminal 3.