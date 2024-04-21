Safety concerns prompt Biman Bangladesh to review Boeing Dreamliner fleet

A Boeing quality engineer has voiced serious concerns about the safety of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, suggesting a thorough inspection and possible grounding of the fleet operated by various airlines worldwide.

During a US Senate hearing on April 17, whistleblower Sam Salehpour pointed out that Boeing had inadequately shimmed the aircraft, a process involving the use of thin materials to fill small gaps during manufacturing. This oversight, according to Reuters, could lead to premature fatigue failure in certain areas of the aircraft.

Salehpour recommended suspending flights of over 1,000 Dreamliner jets globally to facilitate safety examinations.

This warning has captured global media attention, with the UK's Telegraph also reporting on the matter on the same day.

In response, Bangladesh's Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan directed Biman Bangladesh Airlines to engage immediately with Boeing to address the concerns.

The Bangladeshi flag carrier currently operates six Boeing Dreamliner aircraft in its fleet.

At the same Senate hearing, former Boeing engineer Ed Pierson accused the company of hiding safety records and said he had warned its management about risks before two deadly accidents involving the Boeing 737 Max, which claimed 300 lives.

Boeing has contested Salehpour's assertions about the 787 and 777, mostly used for international flights. They stated on Monday that they have not found fatigue cracks on nearly 700 Dreamliner jets after heavy maintenance, the Reuters said in the report.

On Wednesday, Boeing issued a statement defending the aircraft's safety record, noting that the global 787 fleet has safely transported over 850 million passengers, and the 777 series has flown more than 3.9 billion passengers without incident.