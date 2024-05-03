Bangladesh take 1-0 lead against Zimbabwe with dominant 8-wicket win

Tanzid, Taskin, Mahedi and Saifuddin shine in the 8-wicket win ahead of the T20 World Cup

Bangladesh have begun their preparation for the Twenty20 World Cup with a dominant eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe to take a 1-0 lead in the home series.

Debutant opener Tanzid Hasan (67* off 47) sealed the win in the rain-hit first match with his eighth boundary when his side still had 28 balls in hand at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury in Chattogram on Friday.

He also smashed two sixes, but pacer Taskin Ahmed was the Player of the Match for taking 3 wickets for 14 runs in his four overs, helping the Tigers bundle Zimbabwe out for a meagre 124.

Mahedi Hasan was the first to strike in the second over to collect the scalp of Craig Ervine after Bangladesh chose to field first. Mahedi managed two wickets and a maiden over finally for 16 runs.

Taskin and Mohammad Saifuddin then mounted the attack on the visitors, reducing them to 41 for seven in the eighth over.

Clive Madande (43 off 39) and Wellington Masakadza (34 off 38) then built a 75-run stand to take their side out of misery.

Shoriful Islam and Rishad Hossain bled 37 runs each.

Bangladesh also lost their opener Litton Das early in the chase as he was bowled by Blessing Muzarabani in the second over.

Tanzid survived a double whammy when Zimbabwe fielders dropped catches.

The opener then built partnerships with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (21 off 24) and Towhid Hridoy (33* off 18) to take their side to victory.