3 suspended as train services resume 2 hours after head-on collision in Gazipur

Services resume via the down line, but the up line remains closed for repair

Bangladesh Railway has suspended three people after a head-on collision between Tangail commuter train and a freight train left several people injured in Gazipur’s Joydebpur.

The suspended officials are Abgomti Stationmaster Md Abul Hashem, and points men Saddam Hossain and Mostafizur Rahman.

Services resumed via the down line two hours after the accident, but the up line remained closed for repair on Friday, said Joydebpur Stationmaster Md Hanif Mia.

Ekota Express left Joydebpur for Panchagarh around 1:30pm after the accident around 10:50am.

Those injured in the accident are freight train’s Locomaster Md Delwar Hossain, Assistant Locomaster Ripon Chandra, whose full name was not available, and Tangail Commuter’s Locomaster Habibur Rahman Khan and Assistant Locomadter Sabuj Hasan.

They were admitted to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.

The district administration formed a three-strong committee headed by an additional district magistrate to investigate the accident.

Deputy Commissioner Abul Fateh Md Shafiqul Islam said the committee was given two working days to find out if someone’s negligence caused the accident.

Bangladesh Railway also formed two committees with five members each to investigate the accident.