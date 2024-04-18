150 Bangladeshi Umrah returnees stuck at Sharjah airport after unprecedented rain, floods in UAE

Nearly 150 Umrah returnees headed to Chattogram are stranded at the Sharjah airport after unprecedented rain and floods in the United Arab Emirates disrupted flights.

The passengers of Air Arabia flight G 9-526 were headed from Madinah to Chattogram when they became stuck in transit at Sharjah international airport around 9pm on Tuesday. As of Thursday morning, the flight has not taken off.

Abu Bakr, who hails from Garjania village in Chattogram’s Raozan, is travelling back to Chattogram after completing the Umrah alongside his mother, younger brother, and sister. Almost half of the passengers are women and children and the difficulty they find themselves in is almost indescribable, he said.

Abu Bakr said the airline has yet to inform them when their flight will depart. They have provided food to the stranded passengers, but have not arranged hotel rooms for them. They have to make do by sitting or laying down on the benches and floors of the airport.