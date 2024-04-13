Flight from Israel lands in Dhaka: What really happened

Amid criticism of the government for allowing a direct cargo flight from Israel to land in Dhaka, authorities at the Shahjalal International Airport say no rules set in support of Palestine have been broken.

The aircraft does not belong to Israel, and it did not bring any cargo or passengers from that country, according to Group Captain Muhammed Kamrul Islam, the airport’s executive director.

The plane, owned by an American company called National Airlines and registered in the US, came to Bangladesh to pick up readymade garments for exporting to Sharjah and Europe, he told bdnews24.com on Saturday. “Such flights are authorised.”

Bangladesh does not have any Air Service Agreement with Israel. The agreement is necessary for countries to operate flights between them.

US airlines can operate flights to and from Bangladesh under an ASA.