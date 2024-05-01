Hasina to give Thailand press conference on Thursday

She will brief the media on her latest official visit to Thailand

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will appear before the media on Thursday to brief the nation about her just-concluded visit to Thailand.

The press conference will be held at her official residence Ganabhaban at 10am, MM Imrul Kayes, assistant press secretary to the prime minister, said on Tuesday.

The premier flew to Bangkok on Apr 24 at the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin and was accorded a red-carpet reception at the airport.

The visit was the first of its kind for a head of the government in Bangladesh in 52 years of diplomatic relations.

It was also part of Bangladesh’s stronger focus on its ‘neighbour’ policy, Hasina said. She believed her visit provided a great opportunity to renew the bilateral relations.

On Apr 25, the prime minister addressed the 80th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific - UNESCAP - as part of her multilateral engagement.

She urged international leaders to stand against all forms of aggression and atrocities and say "no" to wars, adding peace and security were preconditions for sustainable development.

On the same day, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and ESCAP Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjabana called on the prime minister.

She also paid a courtesy visit to King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshan of the Kingdom of Thailand.

Prime Minister Thavisin formally welcomed Hasina with a guard of honour on Apr 26.

The two leaders then held a bilateral meeting and five documents were signed in their presence to strengthen ties.

The documents signed included an agreement, three memoranda of understanding, MoUs, and a Letter of Intent, LoI. They were an Agreement on Visa Exemption for holders of official passports; an MoU on Energy Cooperation; an MoU on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters; an MoU on Cooperation in the field of tourism; and an LoI to commence negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement, FTA, by the year 2024.

Hasina joined the luncheon hosted by the Thai prime minister. During the feast, she said she strongly believed her visit would propel the growth of the bilateral ties.

She landed in Dhaka around 11:30am on Monday.