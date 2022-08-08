Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430 billion US Senate bill

Democrats scored a major policy victory when the US Senate passed a $430 billion climate change, healthcare and tax bill that will help reduce the carbon emissions that drive climate change while also cutting drug costs for the elderly.

President Joe Biden's congressional allies hope the bill, which they pushed through the Senate over united Republican opposition, will boost their chances in the Nov 8 midterm elections, when Republicans are favored to recapture the majority in at least one chamber of Congress.

The package, called the Inflation Reduction Act, is a dramatically scaled-back version of a prior bill that was blocked by maverick Senate Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema as too expensive.

"This is one of the most comprehensive and impactful bills Congress has seen in decades: it will reduce inflation, it will lower prescription drug costs, it will fight climate change, it will close tax loopholes, and it will reduce -- reduce -- the deficit," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

"For families struggling to pay the bills, for seniors struggling to pay for medications, for kids struggling with asthma. This bill is for them," he said.

The Senate's partisan 51-50 vote, with the tiebreaking vote coming from Vice President Kamala Harris, sends the legislation on to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which is expected to pass it on Friday, after which Biden could sign it into law.

Republicans blasted the bill as a spending "wish list" that they argued would hurt an economy weighed down by inflation, saying it would kill jobs, raise energy costs and undermine growth at a time when the economy is facing a potential recession.

"Hundreds of billions of dollars in tax hikes on a struggling economy will kill American jobs," said top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell. He denounced the legislation as a "so-called inflation bill that will not meaningfully reduce inflation at all, and will actually make inflation even worse in the short term."