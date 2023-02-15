Al-Qaeda's new leader Adel has $10 million bounty on his head

The US State Department says Adel is based in Iran. The department’s Rewards for Justice programme is offering up to $10 million for information on Adel, whom it says is a member of "al Qaeda’s leadership council” and heads the organisation’s military committee.

The programme’s website says that after the Africa bombings, the former Egyptian army lieutenant colonel moved to southeastern Iran, where he lived under the protection of the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

He and other Al-Qaeda leaders were placed under house arrest in April 2003 by Iran, which released him and four others in exchange for an Iranian diplomat who was kidnapped in Yemen.

Ali Soufan, a former FBI special agent who tracked al-Qaeda operatives, wrote in a profile carried by the Combating Terrorism Centre that the militant whose nom de guerre means "sword of justice", has been described as a shrewd figure with a poker face. His real name is Mohammed Salahuddin Zeidan.

"Yet his temper, too, has become notorious. Possessed of a 'caustic tongue', he is apt to threaten violence against anyone who displeases him, and is known to meet disloyalty with swift and ruthless force," wrote Soufan.

"Toward underlings he can be contemptuous, even brutal, in the heat of the moment. But he has also been known as a font of avuncular advice. In happier times, he showed a talent for soccer and a penchant for practical jokes."