'POWER GRAB'

Since hostilities erupted on Saturday, some of the most intense fighting has been around the compound housing the army HQ and the residence of Sudan's military ruler, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Burhan accused RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, until last week his deputy on the military council that has ruled since a coup two years ago, of "a power grab". A fragile alliance between the two men had mostly held since the ouster four years ago of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Burhan said much of the RSF was now "out of control", accusing its fighters of looting and attacking foreign diplomats and aid workers.

Washington has said RSF in had preliminary indications the RSF was behind an attack on its diplomats, and witnesses say RSF gunmen have been involved in looting and attacks on aid workers.

Separately, Dagalo - widely known by his nickname Hemedti - told the FT the armed forces were to blame for hitting hospitals and non-military targets, as well as the attacks on "diplomats and guests."

Hemedti may command more than 100,000 fighters, analysts say, in a force that emerged from the feared janjaweed militias charged with International Criminal Court of war crimes in a brutal conflict in Darfur that escalated in 2003 and displaced more than 2 million people.

The ICC has not charged Hemedti, whose forces human rights groups say participated in a massacre of dozens of protesters in 2019. He has denied ordering the attack.

International powers, struggling to evacuate citizens after the airport and embassy districts were caught up in the violence, have been pushing for truces, to little effect.

The United States said personnel were sheltering, adding it was "not currently safe" to evacuate private citizens.

Japan's defence ministry minister on Thursday placed military transport aircraft in Djibouti to prepare to evacuate 63 citizens. Tokyo is also considering land transport, Japanese media said.

Jakarta said more than 1,200 Indonesians live in Sudan, mostly students, and that fighting, including around their university, was hampering efforts to bring them home.

FIGHTING IN DARFUR

The violence was triggered by disagreement over an internationally-backed plan to form a new civilian government and integrate the RSF into the regular military. Both sides accuse the other of thwarting the transition.

The two military factions are also fighting in other parts of Sudan, including Darfur.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will discuss the situation on Thursday with the heads of the African Union, Arab League and other organisations.

Even before the conflict, around a quarter of Sudan's population was facing acute hunger. The World Food Programme halted one of its largest global operations in the country on Saturday after three workers were killed.