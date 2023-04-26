    বাংলা

    'Too much for him': Russians react to Biden's 2024 reelection bid

    "Maybe he has some magic pills, then maybe he will succeed, who knows?" Moscow resident Dmitry said

    Reuters
    Published : 26 April 2023, 04:03 AM
    Updated : 26 April 2023, 04:03 AM

    Muscovites reacted with indifference to US President Joe Biden's announcement on Tuesday that he would seek reelection in 2024, with some questioning whether he was too old for the bid.

    Biden is the oldest person to have occupied the White House and would be 86 at the end of a second four-year term.

    "I think that a second term will be too much for him. ... Maybe he has some magic pills, then maybe he will succeed, who knows?" Moscow resident Dmitry said.

    The United States has provided Ukraine with substantial support, drawing condemnation from Russian officials who accuse Washington of playing a direct role in the conflict.

    "I'm against Biden. I'm against what's going on in the world right now. I'm for peace for all," said Diana, standing in Moscow's central Red Square.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden hosts the 2023 Teacher of the Year event at the White House in Washington, US, Apr 24, 2023.
    Biden makes 2024 presidential run official
    The US president makes his announcement in a slickly produced video released by his new campaign team, in which he declares it is his job to defend American democracy
    US President Joe Biden eats a cherry as he tours King Orchards with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Central Lake, Michigan, US, July 3, 2021.
    Biden's strategic silence on Trump may be tested in days ahead
    Biden was continuing a strategy his White House has honed on Trump over two years - silence is golden
    Chef Edward Lee, and White House chefs Cris Comerford and Susie Morrison display food during a media preview hosted by US first lady Jill Biden ahead of a White House State Dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US, Apr 24, 2023.
    Biden's S Korea state dinner menu unveiled
    The first lady worked with Chef Edward Lee, author of "Smoke & Pickles" and "Buttermilk Graffiti," along with the White House chefs to design the menu
    US President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 24, 2023. REUTERS/Blair Gable
    White House response to banking stress is 'not over yet': Biden
    The president said his administration was also looking at legislative changes in response to the crisis

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan