    বাংলা

    Charity vessel rescues almost 600 migrants off Italy

    More than 47,000 migrant landings have been recorded in Italy so far this year, up from around 18,000 in the same period of 2022, interior ministry data show

    Reuters
    Published : 27 May 2023, 07:09 PM
    Updated : 27 May 2023, 07:09 PM

    A vessel operated by the charity Doctors without Borders (MSF) rescued nearly 600 migrants sailing on an overcrowded boat which was in distress off the island of Sicily on Saturday, the group said on Twitter. 

    "After three hours of operation, the 599 survivors, including women and children, are now safely aboard ... and being cared for by the medical team," MSF tweeted, saying its vessel the Geo Barents had been conducting training activities when it was called in to undertake the rescue.

    The migrants will be disembarked in the southern port of Bari, as assigned by the Italian authorities, MSF said, adding it would take around 40 hours to reach the port. 

    Charities have criticised the Italian administration of Giorgia Meloni, which takes a tough stance against illegal immigration, saying it often assigns ports too far away from the areas where rescues take place. 

    More than 47,000 migrant landings have been recorded in Italy so far this year, up from around 18,000 in the same period of 2022, interior ministry data show.

    RELATED STORIES
    6 arrested for deceiving doctor by paying with fake cash wrapped in a towel
    6 held for fraud over using fake money
    The group has been carrying out such acts of deception for a long time, police say
    Smoke rises from a Gabon-registered tanker after the vessel caught fire off Malaysia's southern coast near Kota Tinggi, Malaysia May 1, 2023.
    3 crew missing after blaze on tanker off Malaysia
    The 26-year-old ageing vessel caught fire in waters off the southern coast a day earlier
    People walk across the road outside All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2023. REUTERS
    India builds more hospitals as population surges
    The problem is a lack of doctors, a shortage that is reaching crucial levels as India becomes the world's most populous nation
    South Asian migrant workers stand on a bridge in Sepang, Malaysia, May 2, 2023.
    Malaysia says firms that hired stranded migrant workers to face action
    Many of the migrants, mostly from Bangladesh and Nepal, say they have not been paid salaries for months

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan