Three killed in Kyiv as Russia attacks Ukrainian energy facilities

A Russian missile strike on a power plant killed three people in Kyiv on Tuesday as Moscow pounded Ukrainian energy facilities, causing explosions, fires and blackouts.

Thick smoke rose into the sky after several loud blasts echoed through northern Kyiv, where there is a thermal power station, Reuters witnesses said.

Electricity supplies were interrupted to some parts of Kyiv because of "damage to a critical infrastructure object" but were later restored, power producer DTEK said.