Airlines must 'use or lose' UK airport slots in return to pre-COVID rules

Airport slots are limited and highly valuable, providing airlines permission to use airport infrastructure like runways and terminals at a specific date and time.

A safety net for airlines introduced during the pandemic will remain in place, allowing carriers such as British Airways, Easyjet EZJ.L and Ryanair, to hand back 5% of their slots before the start of the season to help avoid last-minute cancellations.

There will also be flexibility over when airlines are justified not to use their slots, such as where either end of a route is affected by coronavirus restrictions, the government added.

Industry body Airlines UK said it welcomed this flexibility so that airlines aren't punished by travel restrictions.

"Airlines recognise that as passenger demand returns and we approach another busy summer then the slot rules must follow suit. Global recovery is still bumpy though and we’re not yet fully back to normal," a spokesperson said.