Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 21, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Netherlands to hire private firms for North Sea security amid Russian threats

The Dutch section of the North Sea is about one and a half times larger than the Netherlands' land territory and ranks among the busiest shipping regions in the world

Netherlands to hire private firms for North Sea security
Wind turbines from Vattenfall are seen at the North Sea in Scheveningen, Netherlands Aug 25, 2022. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters

Published : 20 Nov 2024, 07:39 PM

Updated : 20 Nov 2024, 07:39 PM

Related Stories
Russia starts making nuclear-resistant mobile bomb shelters
Russia starts making nuclear-resistant mobile bomb shelters
US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials
US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials
Brazilian police uncover military plot to kill Lula
Brazilian police uncover military plot to kill Lula
Trump, Musk watch SpaceX launch Starship
Trump, Musk watch SpaceX launch Starship
Read More
Australia launches bill to ban social media for those under 16
Australia launches bill to ban social media for those under 16
Angela Merkel recalls tricks for dealing with Trump
Angela Merkel recalls tricks for dealing with Trump
Putin eyes contours of a Trump peace deal
Putin eyes contours of a Trump peace deal
Bitcoin surges near $95,000
Bitcoin surges near $95,000
Read More
Opinion

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy

Muntasir Mamun

Pedalling through parallels
Pedalling through parallels
Read More