July 24 2022

    বাংলা

    Biden's health has improved considerably, mainly has sore throat

    His cough and body aches have diminished since he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and he is not experiencing any shortness of breath

    Reuters
    Published : 24 July 2022, 6:25 PM
    Updated : 24 July 2022, 6:25 PM

    US President Joe Biden's health has improved considerably and his predominant symptom now is a sore throat, his physician said on Sunday.

    Biden's cough and body aches have diminished since he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and he is not experiencing any shortness of breath, the physician, Dr Kevin O'Connor, added.

    "His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature all remain normal," the physician said in a memo released on Sunday. His predominant symptom now is a sore throat .... His voice remains a bit deep."

    Earlier on Sunday, White House COVID coordinator Ashish Jha said none of Biden's 17 identified close contacts have so far tested positive for the coronavirus.

    Biden, 79, had mild symptoms, according to the White House. His diagnosis came as a highly contagious subvariant of the coronavirus drives a new wave of cases in the United States.

    Jha told CBS News on Sunday that Biden had that BA.5 subvariant and that he had an upper respiratory infection.

    The White House has sought to underscore Biden's ability to work through his illness. On Thursday, it released a video of him reassuring Americans he was doing fine, and on Friday he participated in virtual meetings with White House staff.

    The White House has not said where Biden contracted the virus. He recently returned from a trip to the Middle East and held public events before that trip in which he had close personal interactions with scores of people.

    Biden's diagnosis is the latest challenge he has faced amid threats to his policy agenda on Capitol Hill and high inflation putting his fellow Democrats at risk of losing control of Congress in the November midterm elections.

    RELATED STORIES
    'God, give us rain': Romanian monastery prays for end to drought
    Romanian monastery prays for end to drought
    Romania's Orthodox Church has asked clerics to perform traditional rain prayers
    Wildfires burn coastal homes, forests in Greece as Europe's heatwave spreads east
    Europe's heatwave spreads east
    Wildfires burn coastal homes, forests in Greece
    Almost 700 migrants rescued off the Italian coast, 5 found dead
    700 migrants rescued off Italy, 5 dead
    Most of the migrants are found on a fishing boat as flows of migrants crossing the Mediterranean increase during favourable sea conditions
    France tells Iran it's disappointed at lack of progress over nuclear talks: Elysee Palace
    ‘Disappointed at lack of progress over nuclear talks’
    French President Macron expressed his disappointment to his Iranian counterpart Raisi at the lack of progress over talks on the 2015 nuclear agreement

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher