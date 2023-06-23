Rich nations finalise $100bn climate aid at Paris summit: Macron

The $100 billion pledge falls far short of poor nations' actual needs, but has become symbolic of wealthy countries' failure to deliver promised climate funds. This has fuelled mistrust in wider climate negotiations between countries attempting to boost CO2-cutting measures.

The World Bank said on Thursday it would ease financing for countries hit by natural disasters and the International Monetary Fund announced it had hit its target of making $100 billion in special drawing rights (SDRs) available for vulnerable nations.

Of the $100 billion in SDRs to be rechannelled, Washington has yet to pass legislation to release its share, worth more than one fifth of the total. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that it was a priority for the Biden administration to get approval in Congress.

"Leaders are fed up with the status quo, they want change," World Trade Organisation chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala had told the summit.

"Leaders agree that the multiple challenges that we are facing are all linked: poverty, climate change and food security go had in hand. Developing economies need financing that is additional and accessible and they also want a just (climate) transition," she said

Zambia clinched a deal to restructure more than $6 billion in debts owed to other governments, its president said Thursday, in a long-awaited breakthrough to ease pressure on the southern African country's strained public finances.