    বাংলা

    Russia investigating if this week's N Korean test missile crashed in its waters: state media

    The test launch is a ‘strong practical warning’ to the US and other adversaries, the country's state media says

    Reuters
    Published : 15 July 2023, 06:53 PM
    Updated : 15 July 2023, 06:53 PM

    Russia is investigating whether a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile crashed in its waters during a test launch on Wednesday, state media quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying.

    RIA and TASS news agencies quoted Rudenko as saying that Russia's defence ministry was investigating, but "so far we have no clear information that the missile fell in Russia's economic zone".

    The Hwasong-18 missile is the core of North Korea's nuclear strike force and the test-fire was a "strong practical warning" to the United States and other adversaries, the country's state media said in reporting the launch.

    The test was condemned by the United States, South Korea and Japan, but Russia's Rudenko said it was a reaction to actions by Washington and its allies which "actually provoke North Korea to build up its defence power".

    North Korea has been under United Nations sanctions for its missile and nuclear programmes since 2006 but the UN Security Council has been divided for the past several years on how to deal with it. Russia and China, which both wield veto powers on the council, have said more sanctions will not help and want such measures to be eased.

    UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari said on Thursday that the latest North Korean missile flight lasted about 74 minutes and travelled over 1,000 km (625 miles). Khiari said it crashed into the sea within Russia's exclusive economic zone but close to Japanese waters.

    RELATED STORIES
    A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, Jul 19, 2022.
    N Korea threatens to shoot down US spy planes
    There was no immediate response from the US military stationed in South Korea to a request for comment
    People attend a mass rally denouncing the US in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jun 25, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    N Korea holds rallies denouncing US, warns of nuclear war
    About 120,000 working people and students took part in the rallies held across the capital Pyongyang
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 8th enlarged Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 19, 2023.
    N Korea says botched satellite launch was 'gravest failure'
    An enlarged plenary meeting was held between Friday and Sunday, ordering workers and researchers to analyse the failed military satellite launch
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, March 1, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    N Korea's Kim vows to 'hold hands' with Putin
    Kim made the pledge in a message to Putin marking Russia's National Day, defending his decision to invade Ukraine and displaying "full support and solidarity"

    Opinion

    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan