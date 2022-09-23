Armenia says Azerbaijan broke ceasefire pact

Armenia's defence ministry on Friday accused Azerbaijan's armed forces of opening fire on Armenian positions, in violation of a ceasefire agreement, the ministry said in a post on social media.

"On September 23, at 0740 (0340 GMT), units of the Azerbaijani armed forces again violated the ceasefire regime by firing from different positions against Armenian combat positions located in the eastern area of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the ministry said in a post on Facebook on Friday.

Armenia said it had opened retaliatory fire and reported no losses among its service personnel.

There was no immediate comment from Azerbaijan on the claims. Earlier this week Baku accused Armenia of staging "provocations" along the shared border by firing mortars and grenades at its forces.