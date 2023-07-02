    বাংলা

    Iran holds off sending ambassador to Sweden in protest over Quran incident

    Swedish police charged the man who burned the holy book with agitation against an ethnic or national group

    Reuters
    Published : 2 July 2023, 08:28 AM
    Updated : 2 July 2023, 08:28 AM

    Iran will refrain from sending a new ambassador to Sweden in protest over the burning of a Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday.

    A man tore up and burned a Koran outside Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday, the first day of the Muslim Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

    Swedish police charged the man who burned the holy book with agitation against an ethnic or national group. In a newspaper interview, he described himself as an Iraqi refugee seeking to ban it.

    Iran's foreign ministry summoned Sweden's charge d'affaires on Thursday to condemn what it said was an insult to the most sacred Islamic sanctities.

    "Although administrative procedures to appoint a new ambassador to Sweden have ended, the process of dispatching them has been held off due to the Swedish government's issuing of a permit to desecrate the Holy Koran," Amirabdollahian said on Twitter on Sunday.

    He did not specify how long Iran would refrain from sending an embassador to Sweden.

    While Swedish police have rejected several recent applications for anti-Koran demonstrations, courts have overruled those decisions, saying they infringed freedom of speech.

    In its permit for Wednesday's demonstration, Swedish police said that while it "may have foreign policy consequences", the security risks and consequences linked to a Quran burning were not of such a nature that the application should be rejected.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police officers intervene after people's reaction as demonstrators burn the Koran (not pictured) outside Stockholm's central mosque in Stockholm, Sweden June 28, 2023. TT News Agency/Caisa Rasmussen/via REUTERS
    US condemns burning of Quran in Sweden
    The US believes the incident created an environment of fear that will impact Muslims' freedom to exercise religious rights
    A demonstrator burns the Koran outside Stockholm's central mosque in Stockholm, Sweden Jun 28, 2023.
    Protester burns Quran at Stockholm mosque on Eid
    Police arrest and charge the man with agitation against an ethnic or national group
    A general view of Stockholm, Sweden, May 8, 2017.
    Sweden braces for fallout from property slump
    High debts, rising interest rates and a wilting economy has produced a toxic cocktail for Sweden's commercial property companies, with several cut to junk by rating agencies
    Greta Thunberg stands with a sign that reads, "School Strike for climate", outside the Swedish Parliament on the day of her weekly protest in Stockholm, Sweden, June 9, 2023.
    Thunberg criticises Russia over Ukraine dam 'ecocide'
    The burst of the huge dam unleashed large floods, forcing thousands of residents to flee and wreaking environmental havoc

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan