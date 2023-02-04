India, US discuss Narendra Modi White House visit

Dates are not finalised, the sources said. Discussions about a possible White House visit intensified this week as Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met with his US counterpart, Jake Sullivan, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

During the visit, the United States and India launched a partnership to deepen ties on military equipment, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

New Delhi has frustrated Washington by participating in military exercises with Russia and increasing purchases of the country's crude oil, a key source of funding for the war in Ukraine. Washington has been pushing New Delhi to do more to punish Russia for the Ukraine invasion.

India proposed on Wednesday hiking military spending for the upcoming year by 13% to $72.6 billion as it seeks to add more fighter jets and roads along its tense border with China. India and China share a 2,100-mile (3,400-kilometre) frontier that has been disputed since the 1950s.

The US president is expected to make his own trip to New Delhi in September for the G20 meetings hosted by India.