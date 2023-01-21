    বাংলা

    Protests in Stockholm, including Koran-burning, draw strong condemnation from Turkey

    An anti-immigrant politician from the far-right fringe burns a copy of the Koran near the Turkish Embassy

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Jan 2023, 04:37 PM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2023, 04:37 PM

    Protests in Stockholm on Saturday against Turkey and Sweden's bid to join NATO, including the burning of a copy of the Quran, sharply heightened tensions with Turkey at a time when the Nordic country needs Ankara's backing to gain entry to the military alliance.

    "We condemn in the strongest possible terms the vile attack on our holy book ... Permitting this anti-Islam act, which targets Muslims and insults our sacred values, under the guise of freedom of expression is completely unacceptable," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

    Its statement was issued after an anti-immigrant politician from the far-right fringe burned a copy of the Koran near the Turkish Embassy. The Turkish ministry urged Sweden to take necessary actions against the perpetrators and invited all countries to take concrete steps against Islamophobia.

    A separate protest took place in the city supporting Kurds and against Sweden's bid to join NATO. A group of pro-Turkish demonstrators also held a rally outside the embassy. All three events had police permits.

    Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said that Islamophobic provocations were appalling.

    "Sweden has a far-reaching freedom of expression, but it does not imply that the Swedish Government, or myself, support the opinions expressed," Billstrom said on Twitter.

    The Quran-burning was carried out by Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line. Paludan, who also has Swedish citizenship, has held a number of demonstrations in the past where he has burned the Quran.

    Paludan could not immediately be reached by email for a comment. In the permit he obtained from police, it says his protest was held against Islam and what it called Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's attempt to influence freedom of expression in Sweden.

    Several Arab countries including Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Kuwait denounced the Koran-burning. "Saudi Arabia calls for spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence, and rejects hatred and extremism," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but all 30 member states must approve their bids. Turkey has said Sweden in particular must first take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants and a group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

    At the demonstration to protest Sweden's NATO bid and to show support for Kurds, speakers stood in front of a large red banner reading "We are all PKK", referring to the Kurdistan Workers Party that is outlawed in Turkey, Sweden, and the United States among other countries, and addressed several hundred pro-Kurdish and left-wing supporters.

    "We will continue our opposition to the Swedish NATO application," Thomas Pettersson, spokesperson for Alliance Against NATO and one of organisers of the demonstration, told Reuters.

    Police said the situation was calm at all three demonstrations.

    DEFENCE MINISTER'S VISIT CANCELLED

    Earlier on Saturday, Turkey said that due to lack of measures to restrict protests, it had cancelled a planned visit to Ankara by the Swedish defence minister.

    "At this point, the visit of Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson to Turkey on January 27 has become meaningless. So we cancelled the visit," Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

    Jonson said separately that he and Akar had met on Friday during a gathering of Western allies in Germany and had decided to postpone the planned meeting.

    Akar said he had discussed with Erdogan the lack of measures to restrict protests in Sweden against Turkey and had conveyed Ankara's reaction to Jonson on the sidelines of a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

    "It is unacceptable not to make a move or react to these (protests). The necessary things needed to be done, measures should have been taken," Akar said, according to a statement by Turkish Defence Ministry.

    Turkey's Foreign Ministry had already summoned Sweden's ambassador on Friday over the planned protests.

    Finland and Sweden signed a three-way agreement with Turkey in 2022 aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to their membership of NATO. Sweden says it has fulfilled its part of the memorandum but Turkey is demanding more, including extradition of 130 people it deems to be terrorists.

    RELATED STORIES
    Israeli forces secure an area after an attempted stabbing attack near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Jan 21, 2023. REUTERS
    Palestinian killed by Israeli in West Bank 
    The Israeli military said the Palestinian man had earlier tried to stab Jewish residents
    Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson looks on, as he visits soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine who are taking part in the UK-led basic training programme, on a military training camp, in an unspecified location in the North East of England, Britain, November 9, 2022. Andy Commins/Pool via REUTERS
    Turkey cancels Swedish defence minister visit after protest permit
    The Swedish defence minister's trip to Ankara was cancelled after the Nordic country granted permission for protests against Turkey in Stockholm
    Cattle feed in a field in Golden Bay, South Island, New Zealand Mar 29, 2016. REUTERS
    New Zealand farmers sour on Ardern’s Labour
    Rural voters say reforms by Ardern's party are costly and ineffective, worrying that the extra costs and work will make their products more expensive and less competitive in foreign markets
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky poses for a picture with US Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) during a meeting, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Jan 20, 2023.
    Allies offer more weapons to Ukraine, but no decisions on tanks
    The developments likely come as a disappointment to Ukraine, as the war unleashed by a Russian invasion last February grinds on

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher