    বাংলা

    Indonesian protesters storm refugee shelter calling for deportation of Rohingya

    The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) says it in a statement it is deeply disturbed to see a mob attack on a site sheltering vulnerable refugee families

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Dec 2023, 02:36 PM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2023, 02:36 PM

    A large crowd of Indonesian students stormed a convention centre housing hundreds of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in the city of Banda Aceh on Wednesday, demanding they be deported, Reuters footage showed.

    A city police spokesperson in Banda Aceh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Footage showed the students, many wearing green jackets, run into the building's large basement space, where crowds of Rohingya men, women and children were seated on the floor and crying in fear. The Rohingya were then led out, some carrying their belongings in plastic sacks, and taken to trucks, as the protesters looked on.

    The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said it in a statement it was "deeply disturbed to see a mob attack on a site sheltering vulnerable refugee families, majority being children and women" and called for better protection.

    "The mob broke a police cordon and forcibly put 137 refugees on two trucks, and moved them to another location in Banda Aceh. The incident has left refugees shocked and traumatized," it said.

    It added the attack was the result of a coordinated online campaign of misinformation and hate speech.

    Rohingya refugees have experienced increasing hostility and rejection in Indonesia as locals grow frustrated at the numbers of boats arriving with the ethnic minority, who face persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo has blamed the recent surge in arrivals on human trafficking, and pledged to work with international organisations to offer temporary shelter.

    According to the UNHCR over 1,500 Rohingya have landed in Indonesia since November.

    Arrivals tend to spike between November and April, when the seas are calmer, with Rohingya taking boats to neighbouring Thailand and Muslim-majority Indonesia and Malaysia.

    Wariza Anis Munandar, a 23-year-old student in Banda Aceh speaking at an earlier protest rally in the city on Wednesday called for the deportation of the Rohingya while another student, 20-year-old Della Masrida, said "they came here uninvited, they feel like it is their country."

    Indonesia is not a signatory to the 1951 United Nations Convention on Refugees but has a history of taking in refugees if they arrive.

    For years, Rohingya have left Myanmar, where they are generally regarded as foreign interlopers from South Asia, denied citizenship and subjected to abuse.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rohingya Muslims rest on a beach after they land in Blang Raya, Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia, December 10, 2023.
    About 400 Rohingya land in Indonesia, adds to surge of recent arrivals
    Prior to Sunday's arrivals, the United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR) said that 1,200 Rohingya people, a persecuted minority from Myanmar, had landed ashore in Indonesia since November
    A wooden boat that carried Rohingya Muslims is seen off the coast in Sabang, Aceh province, Indonesia, November 22, 2023. REUTERS
    Some 170 Rohingya land in Indonesia in latest boat arrival
    The latest boat arrivals in recent weeks have brought more than 1,000 Rohingya people from Myanmar's Muslim minority to the country
    Rohingya Muslims walk as they are being transported to a temporary shelter, following their arrival in Sabang, Aceh province, Indonesia, November 22, 2023.
    More Rohingya leave Bangladesh by boat
    Nearly one million members of the Muslim minority from Myanmar live in bamboo-and-plastic camps in the Bangladeshi border district of Cox's Bazar
    Rohingya women and children sit at a temporary shelter, as they arrive in Pidie Regency, Aceh province, Indonesia, Nov 14, 2023. REUTERS
    Almost 200 Rohingya arrive by boat in Indonesia's Aceh
    Several hundred Rohingya arrived in Aceh earlier this year, and massive numbers have died at sea from disease, hunger and fatigue

    Opinion

    US faces tough choices amid Red Sea crisis
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India