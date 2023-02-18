US to push debt relief, Ukraine aid at G20 finance meeting in India

"I wouldn't expect her to engage with Russian counterparts in any way other than to forcefully refute any incorrect statements they make during the meetings," the official said. "And to be very direct in her criticism of Russia and Russia's war."

The official said Yellen had no meetings with Chinese counterparts to announce at present. Yellen said last week that she hopes to travel to China for high-level economic meetings, but the timing was uncertain as the State and Defense departments were leading the US response to the incident involving a downed Chinese surveillance balloon earlier this month.

PRESSING FOR DEBT RELIEF

At the G20 meetings, Yellen will press China to "quickly deliver" on debt relief for distressed low- and middle-income countries, the official said.

China is due to participate in a debt roundtable discussion on Feb 25, organised by host India, the IMF and the World Bank, that will focus on broader issues that are creating roadblocks to debt relief deals for Zambia, Sri Lanka and other countries.

An initial virtual meeting of the debt roundtable got underway on Friday, with private creditors BlackRock and Standard Chartered participating.

Among the sticking points is China's insistence that the World Bank and other multilateral lenders share in the pain of taking debt "haircuts."

The official said the Treasury would "love" to see a deal struck on Zambian debt at the meetings, but the roundtable's main purpose is to make sure that a range of creditors and borrowers, including private sector creditors, all understand the types of, and how to define, common treatment of creditors.

"I wouldn't say the sovereign debt roundtable is about China specifically. It's about trying to make sure that we have a functioning common framework and a functioning way to get to that treatment," the official said.