    বাংলা

    Saudi Arabia, Iran relations 'on the right track', Iranian minister says after Riyadh talks

    Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility

    Reuters
    Published : 18 August 2023, 08:05 AM
    Updated : 18 August 2023, 08:05 AM

    Saudi Arabia and Iran are making progress on mending ties, Iran's foreign minister said after meeting with his counterpart in Riyadh on Thursday, as two regional heavyweights seek to overcome past hostility and boost cooperation.

    "Relations between Tehran and Saudi are on the right track and we are witnessing progress," Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a joint news conference with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, adding that "the talks were successful".

    His visit to the kingdom comes months after Prince Faisal met with Iranian officials in Tehran in June on his first trip to the Islamic Republic country after a China-brokered deal between the regional rivals in March to resume ties.

    Under the deal, Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability in the Gulf, as well as in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

    Saudi Arabia broke ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters attacked its embassy in Tehran in retaliation for Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

    "We had good discussions over a broad range of issues during our meetings today," Amirabdollahian said.

    Prince Faisal said the kingdom hoped to see Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi visit the kingdom following King Salman bin Abdulaziz's invitation, which he had communicated during the June visit. Raisi has said he would travel to the kingdom at the "appropriate time".

    Prince Faisal said the kingdom was keen to follow through with all main points of the China-brokered deal whether economic or political, adding the countries' ambassadors will start in their positions in their respective embassies after their reopening.

    In June, Iran officially reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia and Iranian state media reported earlier this month that the kingdom's embassy in Tehran had resumed operations.

    "We look forward to a new phase in our relationship based on our Islamic brotherhood and work towards common interests," Prince Faisal said, adding that he welcomed Iran's endorsement of Riyadh's bid to host Expo 2030.Saudi Arabia, Iran relations 'on the right track', Iranian minister says after Riyadh talks

    RELATED STORIES
    Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is seen before a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not in picture) at Kishida's official residence in Tokyo, Japan August 7, 2023.
    Iran foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday
    In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in a China-brokered deal to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility
    Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Shabab - KSU Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 23, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal
    Ronaldo streets ahead of Instagram influencers in annual ranking
    Ronaldo has now topped the 2023 Instagram Rich List, a global marker of online influence
    ootball - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Shabab - KSU Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 23, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo applauds fans after the match
    Saudi league is better than MLS: Ronaldo
    In a year the Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league, the veteran Portuguese forward said
    The Bangladesh mission in Riyadh.
    9 Bangladeshis die in Saudi factory fire
    An Indian migrant also died in the fire that broke out at a furniture factory in the city of Al Hofuf

    Opinion

    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib