Saudi energy, investment conferences to proceed despite deadly Riyadh airport attack

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud speaks as moderator Becky Anderson listens at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Oct 31, 2024. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud speaks as moderator Becky Anderson listens at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Oct 31, 2024. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Organisers of two major Saudi energy and investment conferences said their events would go ahead this month, despite security concerns after missile attacks on Riyadh's airport killed four people and heavily damaged an airliner this week.

The attacks caused widespread flight disruptions, prompting some travellers to take land routes or book indirect flights. The UK, France and Germany have warned their citizens against travelling to Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia is pressing ahead with plans to host global events and attract investment amid an escalating conflict with Iran-backed Houthi forces in neighbouring Yemen, which have attacked the kingdom dozens of times in recent weeks.

The World Petroleum Congress, which is due to bring together leading oil executives and policymakers from Sunday to Thursday, will proceed as planned, organisers said in an email to delegates. Foreign leaders and ministers are expected to attend.

“Your comfort is our priority,” the email said, noting that alternative routes to Riyadh were available, including a four-hour drive from Dammam on the kingdom’s eastern coast.

Italian Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said on Friday he would not fly to Riyadh for the International Energy Forum Ministerial Meeting, held on the sidelines of the congress, but would participate by video link.

The Future Investment Initiative, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a decade ago as the kingdom’s flagship investment conference, will also proceed as planned from Oct 26 to 29, organisers said.

“Safety and well-being remain our highest priority,” a statement attributed to FII CEO Maha Al Saud said.

“Comprehensive security measures will be in place at Riyadh’s airports, our conference venues and official hotels, with coordinated arrangements for participants’ transportation,” the statement said.

Expected attendees include Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan, and Jane Fraser, chief executive of Citi. The two banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Houthis have urged airliners to avoid Saudi airspace, declaring it a zone of military operations after the Saudi-backed Yemeni government launched an offensive against the group earlier this month.

Germany’s Lufthansa has suspended flights to Riyadh through Oct 16, while Gulf carriers Etihad Airways and Flydubai have cancelled flights to and from the Saudi capital scheduled for Oct 10.

Saudi Arabia has responded to Houthi attacks with strikes on missile launcher sites and vowed to protect the kingdom. It says it has intercepted many ballistic missiles fired by the group.