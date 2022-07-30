    বাংলা

    Russia bars entry to 32 New Zealanders in sanctions response

    Russian foreign ministry announces sanctions against the officials and journalists from New Zealand for supporting what it called the country's ‘Russophobic agenda’

    Reuters
    Published : 30 July 2022, 10:58 AM
    Updated : 30 July 2022, 10:58 AM

    Russia's foreign ministry on Saturday announced sanctions against 32 officials and journalists from New Zealand for supporting what it called the country's "Russophobic agenda."

    The list includes Shane Arndell, deputy chief of the naval forces, and Wellington mayor Andy Foster, among other officials.

    The sanctions bar the targeted individuals from entering Russia indefinitely, the ministry said.

    "Taking into account that Wellington does not intend to abandon its anti-Russian course and continues to produce new restrictions (against Moscow), work on updating the 'black list' will continue," the ministry added.

