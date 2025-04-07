Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 07, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

South Korea cabinet to decide on June 3 presidential election date, Yonhap says

The law requires a new presidential election within 60 days if the incumbent dies or is removed from office

S Korea cabinet to decide on Jun 3 presidential election date
People hold up a South Korean flag as they celebrate after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment was accepted, near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2025. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 07 Apr 2025, 08:47 AM

Updated : 07 Apr 2025, 08:47 AM

Related Stories
1 'Bangladeshi tourist' dead, 15 hurt as bus overturns in India
1 'Bangladeshi tourist' dead, 15 hurt as bus overturns in India
India, UAE to develop Sri Lanka energy hub
India, UAE to develop Sri Lanka energy hub
Anti-Trump protesters gather in cities across US
Anti-Trump protesters gather in cities across US
USAID team fired while in Myanmar earthquake zone: ex-official
USAID team fired while in Myanmar earthquake zone: ex-official
Read More
Trump's tariff 'medicine' sends global markets into spasms
Trump's tariff 'medicine' sends global markets into spasms
‘No work, no school’ campaign underway in solidarity with Palestine
‘No work, no school’ campaign underway in solidarity with Palestine
Giant, Benjamin Button shine at London’s Olivier Awards
Giant, Benjamin Button shine at London’s Olivier Awards
Wikimedia appeals Indian court's order to remove content: sources
Wikimedia appeals Indian court's order to remove content: sources
Read More
Opinion

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!

Julian Francis

Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Read More