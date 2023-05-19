Japan, France leaders vow to strengthen ties as Paris eyes more access

"I also hope that we will be able to pursue the bilateral roadmap defined together, which has now been finalised, which will allow us to make our bilateral cooperation even stronger for the years to come," President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of talks with Kishida.

Tokyo has sought to strengthen defence ties amid concerns about China, including its pressure on Taiwan, freedom of navigation in the region and trade disputes.

Japan and France have already held numerous joint military exercises over the past few years bilaterally and also as part of a wider group.

The two countries have also agreed to enhance cooperation on defence equipment and technology, with a specific focus on the next generation mine detection equipment.

France has overseas territories in the Indo-Pacific and stations armed forces in the region. It has sought to developits presence in the Indo-Pacific.

It also wants to underscore how it can play a bigger role in Japan's defence industry as it has done in the civilian nuclear power sector, as Kishida adopts a more muscular military policy in the region.

After signing defence cooperation deals with Canberra and London, Japan could next sign one with the Philippines. The agreements are expected to allow for faster deployment of armed forces in joint military exercises and in the event of natural disasters.