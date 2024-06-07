Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Little-known modified Hellfire missiles likely killed al Qaeda's Zawahiri

Officials said the missiles killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri while he stood on a balcony at his home in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan

Modified Hellfire missiles likely killed al Qaeda's Zawahiri
Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was killed in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend according to US officials, appears in an undated FBI Most Wanted poster. FBI/Handout via REUTERS

Mike Stone and Idrees Ali, Reuters

Published : 07 Jun 2024, 03:32 PM

Updated : 07 Jun 2024, 03:32 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
Unrealistic budget doesn’t acknowledge problems: CPD
Unrealistic budget doesn’t acknowledge problems: CPD
Olympic rings displayed on Eiffel Tower
Olympic rings displayed on Eiffel Tower
Biman cautions job-seekers against fake recruitment posts
Biman cautions job-seekers against fake recruitment posts
Netflix tests biggest TV app redesign in 10 years to enhance viewer experience
Netflix tests biggest TV app redesign in 10 years to enhance viewer experience
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More