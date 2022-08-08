Companies in China distance themselves from Taiwan amid Pelosi backlash

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, and the visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei last week - in defiance of Beijing's warnings - has sparked a wave of Chinese nationalism and huge military drills.

Chinese social media users have targeted companies and celebrities they see as unpatriotic or supportive of Taiwan's independence with strong criticism - such as candy brand Snickers, whose owner apologised last week for a product launch that was seen as suggesting Taiwan is a country.

On Saturday, Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co Ltd, China's largest soy sauce maker by sales, issued a lengthy apology, saying it had fired an unidentified employee who attracted social media attention with a private post that celebrated Pelosi's visit.