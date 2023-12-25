Israeli airstrikes kill 100 in one of war's deadliest nights, Gaza officials say

At a funeral in Gaza on Monday a line of Palestinians touched white shrouds containing the bodies of at least 70 people who Palestinian health officials said were killed by an Israeli airstrike targeting Maghazi in the centre of the besieged strip.

It came after one of the enclave's deadliest nights in the 11-week-old battle between Israel and Hamas. One man hugged a dead child and others were hysterical.

"The strikes were at 2. The walls and the curtains fell on us," said one man. "I reached down to my four-year-old child but all I found were rocks."