Son of Libya's Gaddafi in Lebanon hospital after going on hunger strike

Reem al-Dabri, a Gaddafi representative, said his condition was deteriorating. Noting his very young age at the time of Sadr's disappearance, she said he had nothing to do with the matter and called him "a political hostage for undeclared reasons".

Hannibal Gaddafi fled Libya in 2011 as an uprising raged against his father's rule, eventually making it to Syria, from where Dabri said he was abducted and brought to Lebanon in 2015.

Muammar Gaddafi was captured and killed by rebels in 2011.

Sadr, who Libya said left the country safely, is widely believed to have been killed shortly after he was seized.

Sadr founded the Shi'ite Amal Movement, which alongside Hezbollah dominates Lebanese Shia politics and has been led since 1980 by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.