July 24 2022

    বাংলা

    UN secretary-general condemns reported strikes on Ukraine's Odesa port

    All parties in the Russia-Ukraine war had committed to a deal for the export of grains from Ukrainian ports

    Reuters
    Published : 23 July 2022, 11:51 AM
    Updated : 23 July 2022, 11:51 AM

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "unequivocally condemns" reported strikes on Saturday on Ukraine's Odesa port, a UN spokesperson said, adding that all parties in the Russia-Ukraine war had committed to a deal on Friday for the export of grains from Ukrainian ports.

    "These products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis and ease the suffering of millions of people in need around the globe," UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement. "Full implementation by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative."

    RELATED STORIES
    France tells Iran it's disappointed at lack of progress over nuclear talks: Elysee Palace
    ‘Disappointed at lack of progress over nuclear talks’
    French President Macron expressed his disappointment to his Iranian counterpart Raisi at the lack of progress over talks on the 2015 nuclear agreement
    Outraged by strike on Odesa, Ukraine still prepares to resume grain exports
    Ukraine prepares to resume grain exports despite strike
    Russian missiles hit Ukraine's southern port of Odesa on Saturday, threatening a deal signed just a day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports
    Iran says it detains Israel-linked network planning sabotage
    Iran says it detains Israel-linked network planning sabotage
    The announcement by Iran's Intelligence Ministry comes amid heightening tensions with arch-enemy Israel over Tehran's nuclear programme
    Tell us where Russian troops are living, Ukraine tells citizens in key region
    Tell us where Russian troops are living, Ukraine tells citizens
    Russia captured Enerhodar in early March and in May, the Russian-appointed head of the city was injured in an explosion

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher