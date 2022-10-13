Biden's national security plan takes aim at China, Russia

He said Washington must manage the China relationship while dealing with transnational challenges including climate change, food insecurity, communicable diseases, terrorism, the energy transition, and inflation.

China's embassy in Washington did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

​Biden has yet to resolve some key foreign policy debates, including tariffs on Chinese goods established by his predecessor Donald Trump that cost US importers billions, and faces new ones brought into high relief by Russia's actions, including fraying relations with long-time ally Saudi Arabia and India's reliance on Russian energy.

Sullivan echoed comments by Biden this week that the US is "reevaluating" its relationship with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announced last week it would cut its oil production target over US objections.

Daniel Russel, the top US diplomat for East Asia under former President Barack Obama, said the strategy was consistent with Biden's stated priorities of domestic renewal, strengthening alliances and democratic institutions, and balancing cooperation and competition.

"However, during its 21-month gestation period, the strategy has clearly shifted to place overwhelming emphasis on competition with China," he said, noting that while it pledges to avoid looking at the world solely through the prism of strategic competition, "competition with China suffuses every chapter."

Russel said the paper pledged to build the broadest coalition of nations to address global challenges, but it would be difficult to do this without China and there was no indication how such cooperation might be secured.

A lone reference in the document to North Korea underscored limited US options to contain its nuclear and missile programs.

This was striking, Russel said, "not only because it passes so quickly past a persistent and existential threat, but also because it frames the strategy as 'seeking sustained diplomacy toward denuclearization,' when North Korea has so convincingly demonstrated its utter rejection of negotiations."

The administration was supposed to have sent the strategy to Congress when it submitted its proposed budget on Mar 28.

The chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Jack Reed, welcomed of the release and noted that it "recognizes that we must modernize and strengthen our military."

"This will require smart investments in platforms and equipment, rapid development and integration of cutting-edge technologies," the Rhode Island Democrat said, adding that he looked forward to the Pentagon releasing an unclassified version of the National Defense Strategy.