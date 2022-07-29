India, China ministers at summit as Chinese ship heads to Sri Lanka

Indian and Chinese foreign ministers were to attend a regional conference in Uzbekistan on Friday, a day after New Delhi expressed concern over a Chinese survey ship's planned visit to a strategic port in India's southern neighbour Sri Lanka.

New Delhi worries that the Chinese-built and leased Hambantota port will be used by China as a military base in India's backyard. The $1.5 billion port is near the main shipping route from Asia to Europe.

Shipping data from Refinitiv Eikon showed research and survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 was en route to Hambantota and was expected to arrive on Aug 11, at a time when Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades. India has provided its neighbour nearly $4 billion in support this year alone.