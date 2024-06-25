Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 25, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Russia bans distribution of dozens of EU news outlets in retaliatory step

France's Agence France-Presse news agency, Austria's ORF state TV company, Ireland's RTE broadcaster, and Spain's EFE news agency are among the outlets

Russia bans distribution of dozens of EU news outlets
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 1, 2023.REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters

Published : 25 Jun 2024, 07:09 PM

Updated : 25 Jun 2024, 07:09 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Thailand targets tourism boost with longer stays for visitors, students
Thailand targets tourism boost with longer stays for visitors, students
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
WHO, scientists call for urgent action on mpox strain
WHO, scientists call for urgent action on mpox strain
Gaza suffers near total breakdown of law and order: UNRWA chief
Gaza suffers near total breakdown of law and order: UNRWA chief
Nearly 40% of Italian teens take drugs: reports
Nearly 40% of Italian teens take drugs: reports
Gaza medical evacuations prevented by Rafah crossing closure: WHO
Gaza medical evacuations prevented by Rafah crossing closure: WHO
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More