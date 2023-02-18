Bulgarian police find 18 Afghan migrants dead in abandoned truck

Bulgarian police have arrested four people after they found the bodies of 18 dead migrants from Afghanistan, including that of a child, in an abandoned truck near the capital Sofia, officials said on Friday.

The truck was transporting timber and carrying illegal migrants hidden in compartments, the interior ministry said in a statement, adding it was found near the village of Lokorsko.

Some of the migrants suffocated, the head of the National Investigative Service, Borislav Sarafov, told reporters.

The migrants crossed the border with neighbouring Turkey illegally and hid in the woods for two days before they were loaded onto the truck near the city of Yambol in southeastern Bulgaria, he told reporters.