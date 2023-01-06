    বাংলা

    Old Nazi map sparks treasure hunt in the Netherlands

    The old map is believed to mark the spot where German soldiers hid treasure worth millions of euros during World War Two

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Jan 2023, 12:30 PM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2023, 12:30 PM

    An old map believed to mark the spot where German soldiers hid treasure worth millions of euros during World War Two sparked the imagination of amateur treasure hunters in the Netherlands this week.

    Armed with metal detectors and shovels, groups wandered through the fields surrounding rural Ommeren in the east of the country after the map was made public by the Dutch National Archive on Tuesday.

    The archive said the map was believed to indicate where Nazi soldiers had hidden four large boxes filled with diamonds, rubies, gold, silver and all sorts of jewellery which they had looted after an explosion at a bank in August 1944.

    The map was obtained from a German soldier shortly after the war by the Dutch institute that was tasked with tracing the German capital in the Netherlands after the country was freed from Nazi occupation in 1945.

    The research file which held the map was released this week as the maximum period of 75 years during which it could be held confidential had lapsed.

    Although the existence of the treasure could never fully be confirmed, the institute undertook various failed attempts to find it in 1947, National Archive spokeswoman Anne-Marieke Samson told Reuters.

    "We don't know for sure if the treasure existed. But the institute did a lot of checks and found the story reliable," Samson said.

    "But they never found it and if it existed, the treasure might very well have been dug up already."

    But the small chance of finding any valuables did not deter the amateur gold-diggers.

    "I see groups of people with metal detectors everywhere," 57-year old Jan Henzen told Reuters as he took a break from his own search.

    "Like a lot of people, the news about the treasure made me go look for myself. The chance of the treasure still being here after 70 years is very small I think, but I want to give it a try."

    Former Ommeren mayor Klaas Tammes, who now runs the foundation that owns the lands that might hide the treasure, said he had seen people from all over the country.

    "A map with a row of three trees and a red cross marking a spot where a treasure should be hidden sparks the imagination," he said.

    "Anyone who finds anything will have to report it to us, so we'll see. But I wouldn't expect it to be easy."

    RELATED STORIES
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 3, 2022.
    Leaders of Turkey, Syria could meet for peace: Erdogan
    The Syrian war, which began in 2011, has killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced millions and drawn in regional and world powers
    US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, US, Oct 4, 2022.
    Putin trying to find 'oxygen' with truce proposal: Biden
    Ukraine spurned the ceasefire offer over Russia's Orthodox Christmas, saying there would be no truce until Moscow withdraws its invading forces from occupied land
    The USS Chung-Hoon passes the USS Arizona Memorial during ceremonies honoring the 73rd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2014.
    US warship sails through Taiwan Strait angering China
    In recent years, US warships, and on occasion those from allied nations such as Britain and Canada, have sailed through the strait, drawing the ire of China
    Representatives attend a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss recent developments at the Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, January 5, 2023.
    UN stress Al Aqsa mosque status quo
    The decades-old status quo allows only Muslim worship at the compound, a site also revered by Jews, who call it the Temple Mount

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher