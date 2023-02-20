Biden makes unannounced trip to Kyiv ahead of war's anniversary

US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday in a show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, promising President Volodymyr Zelensky that Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes.

Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as Biden visited Kyiv, although there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes.

"Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians," Zelensky said, adding that he and Biden discussed long range weapons during the visit.

The White House said Biden would announce more sanctions on Russia and military support for Ukraine including artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems and air surveillance radars.