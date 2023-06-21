More than 30 feared dead as dinghy bound for Spain's Canary Islands sinks

More than 30 migrants were feared dead after a dinghy headed for Spain's Canary Islands sank on Wednesday, two migration-focused organisations said on Wednesday.

Walking Borders and Alarm Phone said the dinghy was originally carrying 59 people.

Helena Maleno, head of Spain's Walking Borders migrants charity, said in a tweet that 39 people had drowned, without giving further details, while Alarm Phone, which operates a trans-European network supporting rescue operations, said 35 people were missing.

Earlier on Wednesday, Alarm Phone reported the boat was taking on water and three passengers were dead, adding: "We demand immediate rescue, do not let them down!"

Neither Spain's coastguard nor the Moroccan authorities would confirm how many people had been on board the vessel or how many might be missing.