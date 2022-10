Russia's Sechin says Taiwan will return to China 'on schedule'

"The position of (China's) leadership is highly respected, which calmly and openly, without false premises, sets out its positions, even on the most difficult issues, such as the problem of Taiwan, which in this regard can be assessed as somewhat exaggerated," Sechin told an international economic forum in Baku, previously held in Italy's Verona.

He said US attempts to create its own complex microchip industry showed that "Taiwan's return to its native harbour" was "on schedule".

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry condemned the comments, saying only the island's people could decide their future.

"Neither our government, people nor the international community can accept absurd remarks that are in China's cortege or demean Taiwan's sovereign status," it said in a statement.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has ramped up military and political pressure against the island over the past two years. Taipei strongly rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

Russia has repeatedly warned the United States against meddling in China's affairs while President Vladimir Putin has explicitly backed Xi over the fate of the island where the defeated Republic of China government fled in 1949 after losing the Chinese civil war to Mao's communists.

BP'S DIVIDEND

Sechin said Rosneft had transferred $700 million in second-half 2021 dividends into special accounts for BP, which remained Rosneft's "shadow" shareholder despite a decision to leave the company following the start of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

BP said its position on Russia has remained unchanged.

"In February we announced our decision to exit Rosneft and our other Russian businesses - we continue to pursue that," it said in emailed comments.

Sechin also said that Saudi Arabia's position on the global oil market was "reasonable" and based on analysis of oil supply and demand.