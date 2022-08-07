Sri Lanka asks China to defer arrival of ship after India objects

India worries that the Chinese-built and leased port of Hambantota will be used by China as a military base in India's backyard. The $1.5 billion port is near the main shipping route from Asia to Europe.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

Last week, a spokesperson for the Sri Lankan government said the ship was only stopping at Hambantota for refuelling.

China is one of Sri Lanka's biggest lenders and has also financed airports, roads and railways, unsettling India.