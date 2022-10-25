US basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia

'I DID NOT INTEND TO DO THIS'

Griner apologised for what she said was an honest mistake, as she had at her original trial, saying: "I did not intend to do this", and asking the court to take into account the fact that she had pleaded guilty.

She has said she used medical cannabis to relieve the pain from a series of sports injuries. Both recreational and medicinal uses are prohibited in Russia.

Wearing a black and red lumberjack shirt over a black hooded top, the 32-year-old alternately sat or stood in her cell, sometimes with head lowered, sometimes leaning against the white bars.

When asked if she had understood the verdict, she merely replied "Yes" before being led away.

US President Joe Biden had called the original verdict "unacceptable".

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday that Washington was working to free Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan, serving 16 years in jail after being convicted of spying, and that there had been "active discussions, including in recent days".

"We have not weighed in on the various judicial proceedings and judicial steps because as we’ve made clear, we believe that these proceedings have been largely shambolic," Price told reporters.

US Chargee d'Affaires Elizabeth Rood, the ranking US diplomat in Moscow, told media waiting outside the court that she had not been allowed to speak to Griner before or after the hearing.

But Griner's lawyers said in a statement: "Brittney’s biggest fear is that she is not exchanged and will have to serve the whole sentence in Russia. She had hopes for today as each month, each day away from her family and friends matters to her."

They said it would be some time before Griner was moved to a prison colony, and that they had not yet decided whether to try to launch another appeal.

"We generally think we must use all the available legal tools, especially given the harsh and unprecedented nature of her verdict," the statement said.