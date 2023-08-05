Ukraine expects difficult but successful talks in Saudi Arabia

Talks starting Saudi Arabia this weekend to find a peaceful settlement to end Russia's war in Ukraine will be difficult, but Kyiv is counting persuading more countries to back its peace formula, the head of Kyiv's delegation said on Friday.

Ukraine and its allies hope the meeting in Jeddah of national security advisers and other senior officials from some 40 countries - but not Russia - will agree on key principles on how to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

"I expect that the conversation will be difficult, but behind us is truth, behind us - goodness," Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office and his key envoy for the talks, said late on Friday in a television interview published on his Telegram messaging app.

The forum excludes Russia, but the Kremlin said it will "keep an eye" on the meeting. China, which has firm ties with Russia, said on Friday it will send Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui for the talks.