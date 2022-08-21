Zelensky warns of 'ugly' Russian attack as Ukraine prepares to celebrate Independence Day

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday warned Ukrainians to be vigilant in the coming week as they prepare to celebrate their Independence Day, as fresh blasts hit Crimea and a missile wounded 12 civilians near a nuclear power plant.

In his nightly video address, Zelensky said Ukrainians must not allow Moscow to "spread despondency and fear" among them as they mark the 31st anniversary of independence from Soviet rule.

"We must all be aware that this week Russia could try to do something particularly ugly, something particularly vicious," Zelensky said ahead of the anniversary on Aug. 24, which also marks six months since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

The curfew in Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, would be extended for the entire day on Aug. 24, regional governor Oleh Synehub said. The northeastern city is regularly hit by Russian shelling and normally has a curfew from 10 pm to 6 am.

"Remain at home and take heed of warnings!" Synehub wrote in a message to residents on Telegram.