    বাংলা

    Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny is dead: prison service

    He felt ‘unwell’ after a walk on Friday, and ‘almost immediately lost consciousness’, the prison authorities say

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Feb 2024, 11:47 AM
    Updated : 16 Feb 2024, 11:47 AM

    Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is dead, the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence said on Friday.

    In a statement published on its website, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said that Navalny "felt unwell" after a walk on Friday, and "almost immediately lost consciousness".

    It said that medical staff had been called, but that they were unable to resuscitate Navalny. It said the reason for death was being established.In a statement published on its website, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said that Navalny "felt unwell" after a walk on Friday, and "almost immediately lost consciousness".

    It said that medical staff had been called, but that they were unable to resuscitate Navalny. It said the reason for death was being established.

    RELATED STORIES
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference in Moscow, Russia Dec 14, 2023.
    Russia made no decision on VPN ban: Kremlin
    Demand for VPN services soared in Russia after Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in 2022 and the authorities restricted access to some Western social media
    Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Director General for International Law Oksana Zolotaryova and Ambassador-at-large Anton Korynevych take part in a press conference after an International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing on Ukraine accusing Russia of violating an anti-terrorism treaty by funding pro-Russian forces, including militias who shot down the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, and discrimination, in The Hague, Netherlands, January 31, 2024.
    World Court dismisses much of Ukraine's case against Russia
    Judges at the top UN court declined to rule on allegations brought by Kyiv that Moscow was responsible for the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014
    FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via video link from a penal colony in the Vladimir Region during a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia Apr 26, 2023. REUTERS/Yulia Morozova/File Photo
    Russia's Navalny describes harsh reality at Arctic prison
    Navalny's new home is considered to be one of the toughest prisons in Russia. Most prisoners there have been convicted of grave crimes
    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via video link from a penal colony in the Vladimir Region during a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia April 26, 2023.
    Navalny tracked down to 'Polar Wolf' prison
    The colony, one of Russia's toughest prisons, houses prisoners convicted of grave crimes, expecting temperatures to drop to -28°C next week

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps