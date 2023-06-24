Modi's denial of discrimination against minorities in India is a lie, activists say

In reports released this year on human rights and religious freedom, the US State Department raised concerns over treatment of Muslims, Hindu Dalits, Christians and other religious minorities in India while also criticizing a crackdown on journalists and dissidents.

"We have proved democracy can deliver," Modi said on Thursday. "When I say deliver - caste, creed, religion, gender - there is no space for any discrimination."

The Indian government denies the charges of discrimination, saying its policies aim for the welfare of all communities without bias and that it enforces the law equally. India's embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment on rights concerns raised by activists during Modi's US visit, which began on Tuesday and ends on Friday.

Biden, who hosted Modi for a lavish state visit, said he discussed human rights and other democratic values with Modi during their talks in the White House but he did not publicly criticise Modi, his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or India's government on the topic.

India's importance for the US to counter China and the economic ties between the countries make it difficult for Washington to criticise human rights in the world's largest democracy, political analysts said.

Rights advocates said that by not publicly calling out the human rights situation in India, Biden had lost their trust.