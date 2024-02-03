What is Kataib Hezbollah, the group blamed for killing US troops?

- The US designated it as a terrorist organization in 2009.

- It was led by dual Iraqi-Iranian citizen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis until he was killed in a US drone strike in 2020 along with Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad's international airport.

- The group has a transnational Shi'ite ideology that views the borders between Iraq, Syria and Lebanon as Western constructs. It views US troops in Iraq as foreign occupiers and has called for their forceful expulsion.

- It fought alongside other Shi'ite militias against mostly Sunni rebels during Syria's civil war and has continued to operate in Syria since.

- A shadowy group with no announced leadership structure, Kataib Hezbollah has thousands of fighters and an arsenal of drones, rockets and short-range ballistic missiles, Iraqi officials and members of the group say.

- The US has struck Kataib Hezbollah positions, bases and training and logistics hubs several times over the years.

On Jan 24, it struck several targets in Kataib Hezbollah's stronghold in Jurf Al-Sakhar some 50 kilometres south of Baghdad in retaliation for drone and missile attacks.

- It forms several battalions in Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a grouping of armed factions originally set up to fight Islamic State in 2014 that was subsequently recognised as an official security force.

Fighters receive state salaries and Kataib Hezbollah members, including some designated terrorists by the US, hold senior positions in the PMF.

While it is technically under the command of Iraq's prime minister as part of the PMF, the group often operates outside the chain of command and has defied and challenged government statements calling for an end to attacks on US forces.

- Though it does not publicly confirm or deny links, the group is widely seen to have fielded a political party for the first time in 2021 elections in Iraq, winning several seats in parliament.