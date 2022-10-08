UK Labour keeps big lead over PM Truss's Conservatives, poll shows

The YouGov poll, carried out on Thursday and Friday for The Times newspaper and based on a survey of 1,737 British adults, showed support for Labour at 52 percent, down two points from a poll by the same organisation in late September, while the Conservatives were up just one point at 22 percent.

The poll was conducted after Truss, speaking at her first party conference since becoming Conservative leader in early September, defended her decision to cut taxes which sharply pushed up the cost of borrowing and split her own party.