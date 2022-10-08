    বাংলা

    UK Labour keeps big lead over PM Truss's Conservatives, poll shows

    The poll was conducted after Truss defended her decision to cut taxes which sharply pushed up the cost of borrowing and split her own party

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Oct 2022, 05:05 PM
    Updated : 8 Oct 2022, 05:05 PM

    Britain's opposition Labour Party has retained a huge opinion poll lead over Prime Minister Liz Truss's Conservative Party, which has failed to stage a recovery after its annual conference this week, a poll showed on Saturday.

    The YouGov poll, carried out on Thursday and Friday for The Times newspaper and based on a survey of 1,737 British adults, showed support for Labour at 52 percent, down two points from a poll by the same organisation in late September, while the Conservatives were up just one point at 22 percent.

    The poll was conducted after Truss, speaking at her first party conference since becoming Conservative leader in early September, defended her decision to cut taxes which sharply pushed up the cost of borrowing and split her own party.

    Truss and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng subsequently dropped one of the more controversial measures, to scrap the top rate of income tax.                                                                   

    Britain's next election is expected to take place in 2024.

    Labour leader Keir Starmer held a commanding lead - of 43 percent versus 13 percent - over Truss in terms of the party leader who voters thought would make the best prime minister, YouGov said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Five Hong Kong teenagers sentenced in first security case involving minors
    5 Hong Kong teenagers sentenced in first security case involving minors
    Justice Kwok Wai-kin detailed how the defendants had advocated a 'bloody revolution' to overthrow the Chinese state at street booths, and on Instagram and Facebook
    US Navy jet flew across Baltic hours after Nord Stream burst
    US jet flew across Baltic hours after Nord Stream burst
    The plane came as close as some 24 kms to the reported leak site, circled once and flew towards the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad
    Putin marks low-key birthday as Ukraine pressures mount
    Putin marks low-key birthday as Ukraine pressures mount
    State TV showed images of Putin meeting other leaders at an informal summit, but his 70th birthday was only mentioned in passing
    World Bank chief says will keep 'intense' focus on addressing climate change
    WB chief commits to addressing climate change
    He said there are a lot of important climate tasks which the bank is pushing hard to complete

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher